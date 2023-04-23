Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League goals and latest updates as Spurs collapse and Isak scores twice
The fight for Champions League places sees Spurs head to Newcastle
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.
In the battle for the top four and a Champions League spot for next term, this fixture could prove pivotal with the teams fourth and fifth respectively ahead of kick-off. Barring an absolute drubbing for the hosts that’s how they’ll finish the day too, but Spurs will want to make up ground with a win given the Magpies have a game in hand still.
Defeat last time out for Eddie Howe’s side came in the shape of a surprise 3-0 beating at Aston Villa, while Spurs again showed their fragility with a 3-2 home loss to Bournemouth.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Willock surges through the Spurs midfield on a driving run and fires at goal from 25 yards, but his effort is deflected over the top Hojbjerg.
Longstaff capitalises on a mistake by Romero and is then wiped out by the defender. The referee plays advantage, but Willock hammers his effort over the bar.
The Newcastle fans are bring out the oles as the Magpies work the ball around the visitors with ease. This is embarrassing for Spurs.
Lloris continues to struggle at the back as he slices a clearance into touch. Tottenham's confidence is at rock-bottom.
Yellow Card Oliver William Skipp
Tottenham are simply playing for pride at the moment. Newcastle have taken their foot off the accelerator after their lightning start. But, given the fragility of the Spurs defence, you get the feeling there will be more goals.
Porro works the ball to Son in the final third and he feeds Kane, but the forward can only send a tame left-footed strike towards goal.
