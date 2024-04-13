( EPA )

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in the weekend’s early Premier League kick-off.

Eddie Howe’s team are striving to move up the table and secure European football for next year but know that points are valuable currency at this stage of the season. The Magpies currently sit eighth in the league, just outside the spots to qualify for Europe, but are only two points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Spurs meanwhile are hoping to secure their place in fourth having recently overtaken the high-flying Aston Villa. It looks as though Ange Postecoglou’s side are in a battle with the Midlands team for the final Champions League spot with both clubs sitting on 60 points, though Tottenham have a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Postecoglou’s side still have to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the season so any dropped points today could hurt their chances of a top-four finish.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: