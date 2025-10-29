Is Newcastle v Tottenham on TV? How to watch Carabao Cup fixture for free
The Carabao Cup holders host Spurs looking to reach the quarter-finals
Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United host Tottenham in the fourth round tonight.
Both teams were victories in the Premier League this weekend and now have the chance to kick on in the cup, having both also tasted silverware last season.
Newcastle’s 2-1 win against Fulham continued their strong form under Eddie Howe, while Thomas Frank’s side enjoyed a 3-0 win at Everton.
Spurs, who won the Europa League last season, have been strong on the road under Frank - but have lost five of their last six matches against Newcastle in all competitions.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is Newcastle v Tottenham
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 October at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV X from 7:30pm. It’s also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
What is the team news?
Cristian Romero has missed Tottenham’s last two games due to injury but has returned to the training pitch along with Destiny Udogie. But the likes of Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma are still out along with long-term absentees James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.
Newcastle remain without Yoana Wissa, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall. William Osula, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are among those who could feature, while Aaron Ramsdale may feature too in a changed side.
