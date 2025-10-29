Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Is Newcastle v Tottenham on TV? How to watch Carabao Cup fixture for free

The Carabao Cup holders host Spurs looking to reach the quarter-finals

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 29 October 2025 07:03 GMT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Thomas Frank dismisses Tottenham title contention claims

Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United host Tottenham in the fourth round tonight.

Both teams were victories in the Premier League this weekend and now have the chance to kick on in the cup, having both also tasted silverware last season.

Newcastle’s 2-1 win against Fulham continued their strong form under Eddie Howe, while Thomas Frank’s side enjoyed a 3-0 win at Everton.

Spurs, who won the Europa League last season, have been strong on the road under Frank - but have lost five of their last six matches against Newcastle in all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know

Recommended

When is Newcastle v Tottenham

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 October at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV X from 7:30pm. It’s also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the team news?

Cristian Romero has missed Tottenham’s last two games due to injury but has returned to the training pitch along with Destiny Udogie. But the likes of Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma are still out along with long-term absentees James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Newcastle remain without Yoana Wissa, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall. William Osula, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are among those who could feature, while Aaron Ramsdale may feature too in a changed side.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in