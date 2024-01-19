Newcastle transfer news: Kalvin Phillips, Bruno Guimaraes, Dominic Solanke and more

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A difficult recent run for Newcastle could see Eddie Howe active in the transfer market as the manager bids to spark a turnaround for his side.

After a successful campaign last season, the Tyneside club have struggled to balance their Champions League and Premier League efforts, with a significant injury list taking a toll.

Joelinton is set to miss a period of action due to a thigh issue, which could result in a midfield addition, while Howe is also thought to be keen on reinforcements further forward.

The possibility of new arrivals is complicated, though, by a need not to breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, which could limit spending.

Here’s a round-up of some of the rumours about Newcastle’s possible dealings.

Kalvin Phillips

Midfielder Phillips appears likely to exit Manchester City, with the England international hoping for regular game-time to try and force his way into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. A number of Premier League clubs and Juventus are reportedly interested in the former Leeds man, including Newcastle.

But The Guardian report that the possibility of paying a loan fee and Manchester City’s desire to insert an obligation to buy into the deal have proved a sticking point for Newcastle’s owners. Joelinton’s injury may yet prompt a restarting of talks, though.

Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke has been in good goalscoring form (PA Wire)

Alexander Isak is currently the only fit senior centre forward available to Eddie Howe, with in-form striker Solanke a logical target having impressed for Bournemouth this season having originally been brough to the club by the now-Newcastle manager.

But finances may be a sticking point - Solanke is only likely to move if a significant offer is made, which Newcastle would appear unable to enact without selling one of their own key individuals. “Yes, a frustrating story for me because, yes, I love Dominic Solanke, I signed him and I rate him very, very highly,” Howe confirmed recently. “But we have not made an enquiry for him and we don’t have the ability to sign a player of that level.”

Bruno Guimaraes

Of course, a significant outgoing could yet open the door to a major incoming. Bruno Guimaraes is the Newcastle player most often linked with a move elsewhere, with Arsenal among the admirers of the Brazilian.

An exit is unlikely to be sanctioned without a suitable replacement lined up.

Ederson

Ederson of Atalanta has caught the attention of scouts in the Premier League (Getty Images)

Could Atalanta midfielder Ederson be the man to replace Guimaraes? The defensive midfielder is attracting the attention of several big clubs, with reports in Italy suggesting that Newcastle scouts have been to Bergamo recently to watch him in the flesh.

Goncalo Inacio

Sporting Lisbon’s Inacio is regarded as a player of high potential. Portuguese outlet O Jogo report that Inacio has turned down a move to Newcastle to hold out for a possible transfer to Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester United.

It may be that that move doesn’t come until the summer, when the 22-year-old may be more readily available.