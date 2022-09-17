Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Eddie Howe’s side will be looking for three points after a run of five matches without a victory. There have been some positive performances, including the 2-1 loss to Liverpool in controversial circumstances at Anfield and an impressive 3-3 draw against champions Man City, but the Magpies will be expected to win against Bournemouth here. The newly-promoted Cherries won last time out with caretaker boss Gary O'Neil inspiring a comeback at Nottingham Forest. And a win could take them six points clear of the relegation zone heading into the international break.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Newcastle vs Bournemouth team news
Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies