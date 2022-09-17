✕ Close Newcastle a long term project - Pep

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Eddie Howe’s side will be looking for three points after a run of five matches without a victory. There have been some positive performances, including the 2-1 loss to Liverpool in controversial circumstances at Anfield and an impressive 3-3 draw against champions Man City, but the Magpies will be expected to win against Bournemouth here. The newly-promoted Cherries won last time out with caretaker boss Gary O'Neil inspiring a comeback at Nottingham Forest. And a win could take them six points clear of the relegation zone heading into the international break.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: