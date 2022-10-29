Jump to content

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 October 2022 15:02
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe fielded an unchanged starting line-up for the Premier League clash with Aston Villa as he looked for a fifth win in six matches.

However, there was a seat on the bench for Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin on his return from the hamstring injury which has limited him to just one appearance as a substitute since the end of August.

Caretaker Villa manager Aaron Danks, taking charge for the final time before Unai Emery formally replaces Steven Gerrard, also opted to stick the with 11 men who started last weekend's 4-0 win over Brentford.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa get the match underway from the kick-off!

Aston Villa also go with an identical formation, keeping all XI players in the line-up after their 4-0 hammering of Brentford. Martinez plays between the posts while Cash and Young flank Konsa and Mings in defence. Dendoncker and Luiz are tasked with sitting in front of the back four while Watkins, Buendia and Bailey are trusted to play behind the forward; Ings.

Newcastle name an unchanged XI from their last match, a 2-1 win over Tottenham. Pope starts in goal behind a defence of Burn, Botman, Schar and Trippier. Willock and Longstaff play either side of Bruno in a midfield trio while Joelinton and Almiron will be looking to supply Wilson at striker.

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Philippe Coutinho, Jacob Ramsey, Cameron Archer, Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen, Morgan Sanson, John McGinn, Jan Bednarek.

