(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe fielded an unchanged starting line-up for the Premier League clash with Aston Villa as he looked for a fifth win in six matches.

However, there was a seat on the bench for Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin on his return from the hamstring injury which has limited him to just one appearance as a substitute since the end of August.

Caretaker Villa manager Aaron Danks, taking charge for the final time before Unai Emery formally replaces Steven Gerrard, also opted to stick the with 11 men who started last weekend's 4-0 win over Brentford.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: