Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665238583

Newcastle United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 08 October 2022 15:16
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Brentford in the Premier League today.

The Magpies have been tough to beat this season even if winning games has been hard to come by at the start of the campaign for Eddie Howe’s men, but with a few players now returning from injury including Callum Wilson and Joelinton, they can look forward with optimism at the run of games between now and the World Cup break.

While they are seventh in the table at the start of play, opponents Brentford sit in 10th just one point back. The Bees have been entertaining but inconsistent so far and will be hoping to show a little more attacking impetus after drawing two blanks in the last two games. A win for either side could push them into the top six, depending on results elsewhere.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1665238539

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Brentford win a free-kick down the right and Jensen swings a good cross into the near post. Baptiste is just beaten to it by Burn, who flicks it on for Schar to clear behind him.

8 October 2022 15:15
1665238464

Newcastle United vs Brentford

NO GOAL! It originally looked like Toney had flicked the ball through to Mbuemo, but the replays showed he moved his foot out of the way just in time. He was standing in an offside position so the defender couldn't get past him, and it won't count. Still 0-0!

8 October 2022 15:14
1665238408

Newcastle United vs Brentford

MBUEMO SCORES! Longstaff is caught on the ball in midfield, and Mbuemo dropped deep to start the move. Baptiste threads it through to Mbuemo, and he fires his shot straight at Pope, and it bounces in off the goalkeeper's shin. VAR is having a look though...

8 October 2022 15:13
1665238383

Newcastle United vs Brentford

8 October 2022 15:13
1665238380

Newcastle United vs Brentford

8 October 2022 15:13
1665238341

Newcastle United vs Brentford

8 October 2022 15:12
1665238292

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Goal Bryan Mbeumo

8 October 2022 15:11
1665238286

Newcastle United vs Brentford

8 October 2022 15:11
1665238179

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Newcastle are moving it upfield quickly when they win it back, but their final ball into the box is letting them down. Guimaraes ignores the fans' shouts to shoot, and tries to slide in Wilson, but hits it straight out of play.

8 October 2022 15:09
1665238042

Newcastle United vs Brentford

GOOD SAVE! It's a great ball from Willock out to Almiron on the right and he rounds Pinnock as he cuts inside to get to the edge of the box. He whips his cross towards the far top corner, but Raya stretches to tip it wide.

8 October 2022 15:07

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in