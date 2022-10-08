Newcastle United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Brentford in the Premier League today.
The Magpies have been tough to beat this season even if winning games has been hard to come by at the start of the campaign for Eddie Howe’s men, but with a few players now returning from injury including Callum Wilson and Joelinton, they can look forward with optimism at the run of games between now and the World Cup break.
While they are seventh in the table at the start of play, opponents Brentford sit in 10th just one point back. The Bees have been entertaining but inconsistent so far and will be hoping to show a little more attacking impetus after drawing two blanks in the last two games. A win for either side could push them into the top six, depending on results elsewhere.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford win a free-kick down the right and Jensen swings a good cross into the near post. Baptiste is just beaten to it by Burn, who flicks it on for Schar to clear behind him.
NO GOAL! It originally looked like Toney had flicked the ball through to Mbuemo, but the replays showed he moved his foot out of the way just in time. He was standing in an offside position so the defender couldn't get past him, and it won't count. Still 0-0!
MBUEMO SCORES! Longstaff is caught on the ball in midfield, and Mbuemo dropped deep to start the move. Baptiste threads it through to Mbuemo, and he fires his shot straight at Pope, and it bounces in off the goalkeeper's shin. VAR is having a look though...
Newcastle are moving it upfield quickly when they win it back, but their final ball into the box is letting them down. Guimaraes ignores the fans' shouts to shoot, and tries to slide in Wilson, but hits it straight out of play.
GOOD SAVE! It's a great ball from Willock out to Almiron on the right and he rounds Pinnock as he cuts inside to get to the edge of the box. He whips his cross towards the far top corner, but Raya stretches to tip it wide.
