Liveupdated1668274382

Newcastle United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 12 November 2022 16:30
A general view of St. James Park
A general view of St. James Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

12 November 2022 17:32
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

12 November 2022 17:31
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

The players are out on the pitch, and after observing 'The Last Post' ahead of Remembrance Sunday tomorrow, kick-off is now just moments away.

12 November 2022 17:31
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Potter, meanwhile, continues to rotate his Chelsea squad, as the visitors make five changes from last weekend. Among them, Broja comes in for Aubameyang up front, while Hall makes his first Premier League appearance at wing-back. Sterling misses out today due to illness.

12 November 2022 17:29
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Newcastle have made only two changes to the XI which started the 4-1 win over Southampton last week, as Wood and Joelinton come in for Wilson and Murphy respectively. England World Cup call-up Wilson has been suffering from an illness, so starts on the bench.

12 November 2022 17:27
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Christian Pulisic, Marc Cucurella, Denis Zakaria, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Omari Hutchinson, Hakim Ziyech.

12 November 2022 17:23
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

12 November 2022 17:22
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Lewis Hall; Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja.

12 November 2022 17:22
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

12 November 2022 17:22
Newcastle United vs Chelsea

SUBS: Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles.

12 November 2022 17:20

