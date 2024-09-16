What Newcastle’s show-stopping comeback at Wolves says about a divided club

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Divisions behind the scenes, disappointment in the transfer market, but somehow Newcastle United now find themselves third in the Premier League. They may be shaping up as Eddie Howe’s unconvincing Invincibles, not at their most fluent in any game so far and arguably not the superior side in a league match yet, but a five-minute turnaround means they have won three of four and have left Wolves languishing in the relegation zone.

As sporting director Paul Mitchell watched on from the directors’ box, Harvey Barnes’ magnificent winner added to the sense his critique of the previous regime was wildly incorrect as well as self-serving. Mitchell claimed the recruitment structure he inherited was “not fit for purpose”. Barnes was among last summer’s signings and, while his debut year at Newcastle was marred by injury, a second goal in as many games was an illustration of his quality.

On an afternoon when Wolves exposed flaws which highlighted Mitchell’s failure to strengthen Newcastle’s strongest side this summer, victory nevertheless came from the sort of combination that has been the hallmark of Howe’s success: the first goal came from a player he inherited, in Fabian Schar, the second from one he bought, in Barnes. Howe is entitled to feel his strike rate in the transfer market is impressive.

Mitchell has claimed he talked to Howe several times a day. The manager suggested on Friday he had not spoken to Dan Ashworth’s replacement in nine days. Howe has never been the most outspoken of men. He chooses his words carefully. And so there was something instructive in his assessment after Newcastle made their best start to a Premier League season in almost three decades.

“Winning is everything,” he said. “I have never shied away from that, especially when you are manager of Newcastle. The best way to do that is to be unified. To be unified between the supporters, the players and the coaching staff is key and I will do everything in my power to keep that unity.”

There was a message there. Another followed a couple of minutes later. “I do think we have got a very good group of people who are all fighting for the same objective: for the team to be successful,” he added. “We had that in our Champions League season.” When Newcastle finished fourth, of course, Mitchell and performance director, James Bunce, were not there, not part of the success. The sporting director may seem the disruptor who has reduced Howe’s power base. The manager has steered a side shorn of the signings he wanted into third place.

Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring Newcastle’s winning goal ( Getty Images )

While Howe has shown a resourcefulness, his changes reaped a dividend at Molineux - perhaps the struggles of three of his stalwarts, in Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy, highlighted why summer reinforcements were wanted.

Instead, the new faces came in the form of replacements. Barnes was summoned in a half-time triple substitution along with Joe Willock, who played a part in both goals, and Sandro Tonali, who almost added a third. That Wolves could have been out of sight before Schar struck may add to their frustration. They did not play like a side with a lone win in 14 matches but the bare fact is they have taken just six points from the last 42 available.

If Newcastle rode their luck at the back, with Wolves twice striking the woodwork and Nick Pope making a wonderful injury-time save from Matheus Cunha, theirs scarcely felt a sustainable formula for scoring goals. Two long-range shots gave Sam Johnstone no chance as he made his home debut. Schar’s 25-yard shot took a telling deflection off Craig Dawson as he tried to head clear. Barnes’ thunderbolt flew into the top corner. “He is one of the best finishing wingers I have ever seen,” said Howe. Newcastle possess players capable of the spectacular: Anthony Gordon had struck the post in the first half after surging past Nelson Semedo and Yerson Mosquera and bending a shot.

Otherwise, however, there was an illustration of where Newcastle are missing after their summer of frustration. It may be too simple to say Marc Guehi would have stopped Wolves’ goal; it may just be accurate, as Burn floundered in pursuit of Jorgen Strand Larsen, tugging ineffectually. It suits Newcastle’s midfielders and attackers to press and play with a high line, but not a defence that is short of pace. The four bids for Guehi indicated the need for an upgrade at centre-back; a dominant display by Larsen, the Wolves target man, underlined it. Schar at least enjoyed a redemptive moment, given his season had comprised a stupid sending off against Southampton and a suspension. Defensively, however, Newcastle were troubled.

( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, a right winger was the other main requirement. While Murphy had an early shot tipped over, Newcastle were lopsided, their attacks almost all on the left. A deadline-day bid for Anthony Elanga was doomed to failure and he instead helped inspire Nottingham Forest’s win at Anfield with an incision Murphy lacked. The two finest wingers at Howe’s disposal, Gordon and Barnes, both prefer the left: it was why the latter was benched, despite scoring against Tottenham, and he owed his half-time introduction to Alexander Isak’s injury.

In midfield, Longstaff can be Howe’s comfort blanket and was initially preferred to Tonali. But he was culpable in the Wolves goal and, like the booked Joelinton, removed as the manager took decisive action at the break.

Not that it brought an immediate impact. Wolves led before then. A side heavy on defensive midfielders nevertheless saw two contribute to their goal. Joao Gomes first won the ball from Longstaff then accelerated into the Newcastle box. Larsen powered away from Burn. Gomes had the awareness to dummy, leaving Mario Lemina free to slot in his shot.

First Larsen and then Cunha struck the near post. Pope made some terrific saves. Victory had beckoned for Wolves, but defeat materialised. And if there was an illogical element to parts of it, it was a demonstration of the spirit of Howe’s Newcastle. So, too, that he has made the most of what he has.

But there are warning signs. Newcastle’s lofty position is not merely precarious in the respect that results so far are better than performances. And the indictment of Mitchell came in the evidence of what they lack, because of the signings they didn’t make. For Howe, the challenge is to overachieve again, to rely on unity to compensate for individual shortcomings.