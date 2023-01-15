(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Fulham in the Premier League today.

The Magpies are flying high under Eddie Howe, fourth in the table and unbeaten since the end of August in this competition - though they did lose to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup recently. Goalless draws with Leeds and Arsenal recently leave them slightly adrift of the Manchester clubs above them, but a top-four finish this term would represent huge progress.

Fulham, meanwhile, are into the top six after four wins on the spin, including a derby win over Chelsea last time out. Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from suspension today to face his former club.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: