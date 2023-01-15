Newcastle United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Champions League-chasing Newcastle host an in-form Fulham in the Premier League
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Fulham in the Premier League today.
The Magpies are flying high under Eddie Howe, fourth in the table and unbeaten since the end of August in this competition - though they did lose to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup recently. Goalless draws with Leeds and Arsenal recently leave them slightly adrift of the Manchester clubs above them, but a top-four finish this term would represent huge progress.
Fulham, meanwhile, are into the top six after four wins on the spin, including a derby win over Chelsea last time out. Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from suspension today to face his former club.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Almiron feeds it out to Tripper on the right who cuts it back to Guimaraes. It is whipped in and deflected out for a corner amid appeals for a handball. Leno comes and claims the resulting corner well.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Newcastle are growing well into this game and the right-hand side is again the threat. Trippier is afforded plenty of space and his floated cross is met by Wilson but directed straight at Leno.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Wilson is found by Longstaff in the penalty box but Diop just about closes down the centre forward and his effort is blocked and then cleared away by Fulham.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
More good play down the Newcastle right and it is a nice one-two between Longstaff and Almiron. The later delivers the cross but a retreating Reed clears the cross away.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Guimaraes is up and walking again and it looks like the central midfielder will be okay to continue.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Guimaraes is down after an attempted challenge with Palhinha. It looks like the Brazillian has rolled his ankle awkwardly on landing and he is receiving treatment.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Pereira delivers but the corner is cleared by Joelinton. Willian gets the chance to cross again but there is a foul from Mitrovic and it is a free-kick to Newcastle.
Newcastle United vs Fulham
Diop intercepts the play well and bursts down the right-hand side. He combines will with Willian whose cross is blocked and goes out for a corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies