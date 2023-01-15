Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673793063

Newcastle United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Champions League-chasing Newcastle host an in-form Fulham in the Premier League

Sports Staff
Sunday 15 January 2023 14:31
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Fulham in the Premier League today.

The Magpies are flying high under Eddie Howe, fourth in the table and unbeaten since the end of August in this competition - though they did lose to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup recently. Goalless draws with Leeds and Arsenal recently leave them slightly adrift of the Manchester clubs above them, but a top-four finish this term would represent huge progress.

Fulham, meanwhile, are into the top six after four wins on the spin, including a derby win over Chelsea last time out. Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from suspension today to face his former club.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Recommended

1673793010

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Almiron feeds it out to Tripper on the right who cuts it back to Guimaraes. It is whipped in and deflected out for a corner amid appeals for a handball. Leno comes and claims the resulting corner well.

15 January 2023 14:30
1673792768

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Newcastle are growing well into this game and the right-hand side is again the threat. Trippier is afforded plenty of space and his floated cross is met by Wilson but directed straight at Leno.

15 January 2023 14:26
1673792669

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15 January 2023 14:24
1673792641

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Wilson is found by Longstaff in the penalty box but Diop just about closes down the centre forward and his effort is blocked and then cleared away by Fulham.

15 January 2023 14:24
1673792574

Newcastle United vs Fulham

More good play down the Newcastle right and it is a nice one-two between Longstaff and Almiron. The later delivers the cross but a retreating Reed clears the cross away.

15 January 2023 14:22
1673792502

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Guimaraes is up and walking again and it looks like the central midfielder will be okay to continue.

15 January 2023 14:21
1673792455

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Guimaraes is down after an attempted challenge with Palhinha. It looks like the Brazillian has rolled his ankle awkwardly on landing and he is receiving treatment.

15 January 2023 14:20
1673792438

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15 January 2023 14:20
1673792350

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Pereira delivers but the corner is cleared by Joelinton. Willian gets the chance to cross again but there is a foul from Mitrovic and it is a free-kick to Newcastle.

15 January 2023 14:19
1673792296

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Diop intercepts the play well and bursts down the right-hand side. He combines will with Willian whose cross is blocked and goes out for a corner.

15 January 2023 14:18

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in