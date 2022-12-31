Newcastle United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Leeds United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joelinton.
Hovering just above the Premier League's relegation zone following a 3-1 loss to Manchester City in midweek, Leeds have now conceded 10 times in their last three top-flight matches. When they last faced Newcastle, back in January, they led the Magpies by 10 points in the table - this time around, they trail by 18. Three losses from their four most recent competitive games have seen Jesse Marsch's men exit the EFL Cup and slip back into a survival battle; but before their final fixture of a turbulent year, victory could see them climb as high as 12th place in a congested league table.
Victories in both league and cup marked Newcastle's seamless return to competitive action over the past week, and they now aim for a seventh straight Premier League win to end the year. The Magpies' recent success has sent them into the top three, and they are now in contention for a Champions League place next season. After beating Bournemouth to a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals last week, Eddie Howe's men swept aside Leicester City in their first league outing since the World Cup; establishing a three-goal lead before half-time at the King Power Stadium to ultimately run out 3-0 winners. Only Cambridge United and Liverpool have toppled the Toon at St James' Park in 2022, and their last loss anywhere came back in August.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park!
