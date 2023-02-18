Jump to content

Liveupdated1676742782

Newcastle United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 16:30
A general view of St. James Park
A general view of St. James Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676742761

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

18 February 2023 17:52
1676742752

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

18 February 2023 17:52
1676742749

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Red Card Nicholas David Pope

18 February 2023 17:52
1676742680

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

18 February 2023 17:51
1676742667

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Yellow Card Fábio Henrique Tavares

18 February 2023 17:51
1676742620

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

18 February 2023 17:50
1676742542

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Robertson's corner travels through the Newcastle box and evades every red shirt. The Magpies break through Saint-Maximin and he looks for an offload to Isak that just travels through to Alisson.

18 February 2023 17:49
1676742520

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Assist Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

18 February 2023 17:48
1676742502

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

18 February 2023 17:48
1676742496

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

18 February 2023 17:48

