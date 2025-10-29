Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, best bets, odds & team news

Newcastle vs Tottenham tips:

Score draw after 90 minutes - 4/1 Betway

Will Osula to score or assist - 7/5 BetMGM

Holders Newcastle take on Tottenham in the League Cup last 16 match at St James’ Park, looking to make it three wins on the bounce and reach the quarter-finals.

The Magpies ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in May when they beat Liverpool 2-1 in the final at Wembley, thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak, but they are only fifth favourites in the Carabao Cup odds to lift the trophy again in March.

Eddie Howe’s side have only had to play one match in the competition so far, due to their involvement in Europe and two goals apiece from Joelinton and Will Osula earned them a 4-1 win over League Two side Bradford City.

Spurs, who are also playing in the Champions League, set up the trip to Newcastle with a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers as they look to go one better than last season, when they were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Liverpool at the semi-final stage.

They won the first leg 1-0 but went down 4-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk.

Newcastle vs Tottenham betting: Expect goals at St James’ Park

Wednesday’s meeting is the 173rd between the two sides and the fourth time they have met in this competition.

The last came back in 2014 when goals from Nabil Bentaleb, Nacer Chadli, Harry Kane and Roberto Soldado earned Spurs a 4-0 win at White Hart Lane.

Spurs also won the previous two matches in the competition after losing the first match 3-1, at St James’ Park in 1976.

Both teams have scored in this fixture in 10 of the last 11 occasions and football betting sites are offering 8/11 on both teams scoring on Wednesday.

Given that record, we like the value for backing the score draw after 90 minutes to send the contest to penalties.

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction 1: Score draw after 90 minutes - 4/1 Betway

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction: Can Osula strike again?

Osula is likely to start for Newcastle as Howe gets the chance to rotate his already light forward line.

He only came on for the last four minutes in Saturday’s win over Fulham, but he played a key role in Bruno Guimaraes' 90th-minute winner.

The former Sheffield United forward scored twice in the 4-1 League Cup win over Bradford to take his tally for the season to three so far, but Howe has this week described him as the complete package, so we can expect more from the 22-year-old.

With the form of Nick Woltemade, who has scored seven goals for club and country in his last 12 games, Osula’s opportunities have largely come from the bench, so he will want to impress on Wednesday and betting sites are offering 19/1 on him scoring another brace.

However, there’s still value to be had for Osula to notch a goal contribution in the EFL Cup tie.

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction 2: Will Osula to score or assist - 7/5 BetMGM

Newcastle vs Tottenham team news:

Newcastle: The Magpies are still without Yoane Wissa, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento due to injury, and they could be joined on the sidelines by defender Sven Botman, who required stitches for a head injury at the weekend.

Tottenham: Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are likely to be missing again for Spurs, and Archie Gray could come in to give Micky Van de Ven a much-needed break. At the other end of the pitch, Dominic Solanke is still ruled out with an ankle injury.

Newcastle vs Tottenham betting offers

New customers can secure £30 in free bets by signing up for Bet365 and betting on Newcastle vs Tottenham on Wednesday.

To qualify, new users must click the link below and create an account on Bet365 using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025. After that, deposit £10 and bet £10 on any Newcastle vs Tottenham market with odds of 1/5 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll be credited with £30 in free bets to use on Bet365 on any sport. Alternatively, customers can deposit £5 and bet £5 to unlock £15 in free bets. These free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.