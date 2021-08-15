Newcastle and West Ham begin their Premier League season at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Newcastle have had a quiet summer but Steve Bruce’s side have been buoyed in recent days by the recruitment of Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent transfer for around £20m.

The Hammers have recruited their own loan star from last season, Craig Dawson, as well as goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from PSG after he impressed last season on loan at Fulham, while Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena have departed.

David Moyes is aiming to build on last season’s impressive sixth place, while Bruce and Newcastle would be happy to repeat their 12th-place finish.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Newcastle vs West Ham kicks off today, Sunday 15 August, at 2pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

How to watch and stream online

The match will be streamed live on the Sky Sports app and website, for existing subscribers.

Team news

Newcastle did not sign Joe Willock in time to be registered for this game, but Steve Bruce’s biggest headache is in goal where Martin Dubravka is injured and Karl Darlow is recovering from the coronavirus, paving the way for 24-year-old Freddie Woodman to start. West Ham are without Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Murphy, Hayden, S Longstaff, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Prediction

West Ham impressed last season but Newcastle will have the backing of a rocking St James’ Park. Newcastle 1-1 West Ham.