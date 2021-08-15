Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
Steve Bruce’s men take on David Moyes’ side at St James’ Park in the early kick-off
Newcastle United entertain West Ham United in the early kick-off on the opening weekend of the Premier League.
Steve Bruce guided the Magpies to survival last season, though there were struggles along the way, and it could be another season battling near the bottom given the relative lack of investment until Joe Willock’s permanent move from Arsenal was finalised. David Moyes would love even one signing of that magnitude, after bemoaning a lack of recruits, having taken the Hammers to the brink of Champions League football last season before settling for a place in this season’s Europa League, while finishing above Arsenal and Tottenham.
And Jarrod Bowen is determined to make last season the new normal for West Ham: “What happened last season is done now. All our focus is on the new season. I feel like we will put in a good performance. Obviously, it’s the first game of the season and we want to get off on the right foot, but with what we did last season, we want to carry that form into the start of the season.
“It was obviously an unbelievable season for us to get 65 points and European football here. There was even talk at one stage about getting into the Champions League, which is a remarkable achievement for us coming from avoiding relegation the previous year. The Champions League wasn’t meant to be, but we still got Europa League, so it’s going to be good for me personally - something I have never experienced before. It’ll be really good to play in that and hopefully have a good run in it.”
Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from St James’ Park with early team news for the big game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as champions Manchester City travel to Tottenham:
Full-time: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
Raheem Sterling gave the City perspective after that defeat.
He told Sky: “I thought we could have controlled the game a bit better, they did the most important thing in football as they scored and we didn't.
“Difficult one to take but it's a long season.
“I thought we were on the front foot, they kept getting small little counters and we should have controlled it a bit better.
“The ref tried to make it flow a bit more. I thought he did well today.”
Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken post-match.
He told Sky: “It’s good, the atmosphere and the work rate of the players any manager would be proud.
“I think we are lucky as they had clear chances, The boys held on. After the first 15 minutes we controlled better, we didn’t finish as well.
“Harry is one of the best players in the world, honestly. We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready.”
So, what have we learned from the match?
It was definitely a shock result due to how dominant Spurs were, Man City only registered four shots on target.
Here are the top five things we can take from the game:
Five things we learned as defending champions Man City defeated by Spurs in Premier League opener
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Son Heung-Min Son scores the winner despite the absence of Harry Kane, as Jack Grealish’s first City start ends in defeat
Son has spoken post-match after a great match for the star.
He told Sky: “I mean we want to start well, first game of the season with fans finally I think it’s incredible.
“We worked so hard to get these three points. It means a lot for us. We are so grateful. We have missed the fans a lot, the football is all about the fans.
“We did a great job we know Man City is a great team, one of the best in the world. We did amazingly.
“There’s no promise to beat my score record last season but I’ll try my best.
“We are all professional. We just want to focus on this game, it doesn’t matter who is focused who’s not. Harry is so so important for us.”
How was that Spurs fans?
A new manager, a new reign, new outcomes?
While it is only day one of a very long season, the era of Nuno has begun in emphatic style.
A fine win for Spurs to start the season with - and for Nuno to start his reign at the club with.
Pep Guardiola’s men were exposed on the break repeatedly and Son made them pay, writes Tony Evans.
Son Heung-min strike sees champions Man City start with defeat at Spurs
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Son nets only goal of game as Kane misses out on season opener
Well, who would have predicted that?
Tottenham have defeated the reigning Premier League champions 1-0 thanks to a Son goal.
The new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santos will be delighted with his club’s performance.
They weathered an early City storm and after 20 minutes Tottenham completely dominated and controlled the match.
Harry who?
Premier League: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
90 + 3 min: Gundogan is down injured, holding his shoulder.
He may be trying to win the ball but it has gone Spurs’ way.
Premier League: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
90 + 3 min: A wasted opportunity there as Zinchenko rushes his chance and Lloris easily collects.
Tanganga named Man of the Match after a thundering display.
Premier League: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
90 + 1 min: Four added minutes sees Tottenham win another free kick, this time Ake the guilty party.
Lo Celso sights his way into the box but three City defenders silence the move.
The visitors are now building.
