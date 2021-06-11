Goalkeeper Joe Day rejoins Newport

Goalkeeper Joe Day has rejoined Newport County on a three-year deal.

Day, who left the Exiles for Cardiff City in 2019, has returned on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Day spent five seasons at Newport during his previous spell, helping County reach the League Two play-off final, which proved the last of his 243 appearances.

“It feels great to be back after the time that I spent with the club before. I have enjoyed some of the best memories of my career here and I’m looking forward to creating some more now over the next few seasons,” Day said on the club website.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about coming back here and I’m just really glad that the opportunity has come about. I know the expectations of the club now, so hopefully I can make a positive impact.”

Newport later announced that midfielder Lewis Collins has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

PA