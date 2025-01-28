Neymar terminates Al-Hilal contract amid links with return to former club

Your support helps us to tell the story
Neymar has parted ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions have confirmed, after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil's all-time top scorer.
The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.
"Al-Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent, the Saudi club posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from Paris Saint Germain for a reported fee of around €90m (£77m) in August 2023.
Brazilian media have reported that Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos after leaving in 2013 to join Barcelona.
He moved to PSG from Barca for a world record fee of €222m (£200m) in August 2017.
The 32-year-old scored 126 goals in 225 appearances for Santos in his first stint at the club. The Serie B champions were promoted back into the top tier of Brazilian football after winning the second division title last year. The league season begins in late March.
Neymar has set his sights on appearing at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
