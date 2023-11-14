Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brazil issue Neymar recovery update after ACL surgery as Ederson withdraws from squad

The forward ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and suffered meniscus damage last month

Rodrigo Viga Gaier,Angelica Medina
Tuesday 14 November 2023 11:15
Comments
<p>Neymar was carried off on a stretcher in tears after suffering a serious knee injury on international duty in October </p>

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher in tears after suffering a serious knee injury on international duty in October

(EPA)

Brazil forward Neymar is recovering well from the knee surgery he had after suffering an injury last month but there is still no forecast of when he will be able to return to action.

Neymar ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty. He underwent surgery earlier this month in a Belo Horizonte hospital.

The 31-year-old is responding “very well” but the recovery will be long and he must focus on the process, Lasmar told a press conference at Brazil’s training center in Teresopolis.

“He’s shown, from the first moment that he’s following what we’re proposing. He knows that it’s a process that he’s going to need all of us, physiotherapist, fitness trainer, so that we can have Neymar (back) as soon as possible,” said the doctor.

National team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who carried out the surgery, said it was not yet possible to set a date for the Al-Hilal player’s return.

“Injuries are individual. In general, there are associated injuries that can be just as important, such as a meniscus injury. All this makes the procedure more complex, with a slower recovery period. That’s why we don’t talk about a timescale,” he said.

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League in August for a reported €90m (£78.4m), but the former Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain forward only played five games because he was struggling with muscle injuries.

Brazil, who sit third in the South American World Cup qualifying standings with seven points, face fifth-placed Colombia, with six points, on Thursday. They host leaders Argentina, who have 12 points, the following Tuesday.

Lasmar also said goalkeeper Ederson had withdrawn from the squad due to an injury he sustained playing for Manchester City in their 4-4 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been forced to pull out of the Brazil squad

(Getty Images)

“He suffered trauma to his foot in the final minutes and was able to continue the match but the pain became intense. The foot became swollen, making it difficult to walk,” Lasmar said.

Athletico Paranaense keeper Bento has been called up to replace him in the Brazil squad.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in