Kylian Mbappe has finally hit his stride in LaLiga with three goals from his last two outings, albeit two from the penalty spot, as his Real Madrid career lifts off.

The Frenchman was a high-profile free transfer move this past summer, bringing an end to a long-lasting saga over when he would leave his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, and join Los Blancos in Spain.

While all eyes are on him to succeed now in a stellar front line which includes Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, with Jude Bellingham supporting from midfield, one former teammate hasn’t been too complimentary of the France captain - according to a report out of France.

Neymar formed part of another all-star attack line at PSG with Mbappe, while Lionel Messi was also at the club at the time - but Neymar has apparently told the current contingent of Brazilian stars at the Santiago Bernabeu that it was “hell” to play alongside the younger member of that contingent.

No real details are offered on why there was some friction between the pair, how it affected them or whether Mbappe indeed felt the same way, and it should be noted that Neymar’s words are attributed to him by a journalist and broadcaster in France.

“The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar,” Cyril Hanouna said to Europe 1, per the Mirror. “It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a [note] about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell.”

Whether it was a failure of a succession of head coaches to find the right blend for them to combine in a manner which led PSG to European success, or a simple clash of egos which led to this “war”, it’s clear that the duo have embarked on very different career paths since then.

Neymar and Mbappe at PSG ( Getty Images )

Neymar left PSG for Saudi Arabia just over a year ago, but he played just five matches for Al Hilal before rupturing his ACL and remains sidelined in recovery.

Mbappe, meanwhile, will be hoping to add to Real Madrid’s record-breaking title haul in the new-look Champions League this term, as he chases the Ballon d’Or which Neymar was long tipped for, but ultimately never won.