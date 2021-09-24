Neymar has claimed that the “beautiful game is over” after Brazil teammate Lucas Paqueta was booked for attempting a rainbow flick in the closing stages of Lyon’s 3-1 win over Troyes on Wednesday.

Paqueta, who had scored Lyon’s third goal moments earlier, was shown the yellow card after attempting to flick the ball over the head of Troyes defender Giulian Biancone, who reacted angrily after blocking the ball.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was booked for performing the same trick in February 2020 during a 5-0 win over Montpellier, and the 29-year-old criticised referee Stephanie Frappart’s decision to show Paqueta a yellow card.

“This episode is very, very sad, receiving a yellow card for a dribble,” Neymar wrote on his Instagram story.

“The trick is a solution, no matter where it takes place and no matter what minute it is performed.

“The same thing happened to me last season. This year, it’s happened to Paqueta. Honestly, I don’t understand the reasons.

“The famous ‘Joga Bonito’ [beautiful game] is over. Enjoy while it lasts.”

Neymar also reacted angrily when he was booked for attempting the trick two seasons ago against Montpellier.

The Brazil international was shown a yellow card for flicking the ball over an opponent’s head in the 36th minute of the match, when PSG were 1-0 up and facing 10 men.