Brazil forward Neymar is reportedly considering retirement at the end of the current season, stating he is "living year to year".

The 34-year-old, who joined boyhood club Santos last year from Saudi side Al-Hilal, has faced recent injury problems, including a knee issue.

Despite this, he hopes to feature for his country in this summer’s World Cup, though he remains under contract until the end of 2026.

“I don’t know what will happen from now on, I don’t know about next year,” he told Brazilian channel Caze.

“It may be that when December comes, I’ll want to retire. I’m living year to year now.

“We will see what my heart decides. It depends on what my heart says later in the year.

“This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World Cup year, and for me too. I wanted to play this season totally 100 per cent.”

Neymar, who is Brazil’s leading scorer of all time with 79 goals in 128 caps, has played at three World Cups. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has not featured for the five-times World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In December, Neymar underwent successful surgery on his knee by the Brazilian national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well," Santos said at the time.

Neymar previously shared the stage with singer Thiaguinho to issue a bold promise to the nation, trying to incentivise Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to bring him back into the fold.

"We are going to do everything possible, even the impossible, to bring this World Cup back to Brazil," declared the forward. "In July, you can hold me accountable. Come on, Ancelotti, help us out, okay?"

When once asked about Neymar returning to the national team, Ancelotti said he must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for next summer’s tournament held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Brazil will face Scotland, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C.