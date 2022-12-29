Jump to content

Liveupdated1672344183

Nice vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera

Sports Staff
Thursday 29 December 2022 19:00
A general view of the Allianz Riviera
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nice take on Lens in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672344176

Nice vs Lens

Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 December 2022 20:02
1672344148

Nice vs Lens

29 December 2022 20:02
1672344117

Nice vs Lens

Offside, Nice. Jordan Lotomba tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé is caught offside.

29 December 2022 20:01
1672344075

Nice vs Lens

Hicham Boudaoui (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 December 2022 20:01
1672344040

Nice vs Lens

First Half begins.

29 December 2022 20:00
1672343861

Nice vs Lens

29 December 2022 19:57
1672343701

Nice vs Lens

29 December 2022 19:55
1672343610

Nice vs Lens

29 December 2022 19:53
1672343547

Nice vs Lens

29 December 2022 19:52
1672343490

Nice vs Lens

29 December 2022 19:51

