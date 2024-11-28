Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

OGC Nice and Rangers continue their Europa League campaigns with an intriguing meeting on the French riviera.

The hosts are in desperate need of a first win in the continental competition, with two defeats and two draws leaving them languishing towards the bottom of the table in the revamped league format.

Things are comparatively rather rosier for the Scottish club, with a battling draw at Olympiacos in their last outing continuing a solid start.

Having seen his side slip some way off the pace in the Scottish Premiership, Philippe Clement could do with another strong performance as speculation begins to swirl about his future.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nice vs Rangers?

Nice vs Rangers is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 28 November at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Moise Bombito and Sofiane Diop are both suspended for Nice, while injury is expected to also rule out Jonathan Clauss, Ali Abdi, Antoine Mendy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Morgan Sanson and Terem Moffi.

Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes are moving closer to returns for Rangers, though the injured trio are likely to again miss out here.

Predicted line-ups

Nice XI: Bulka; Louchet, Dante, Ndayishimiye, Bard; Cho, Boudaoui, Rosario, Boga; Guessand, Laborde

Rangers XI: Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Raskin, Barron; Cerny, Diomande, Bajramil; Dessers.

Odds

Nice win 11/13

Draw 20/7

Rangers win 10/3

