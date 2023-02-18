Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676737263

Nice vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 15:00
Comments
A general view of the Allianz Riviera
A general view of the Allianz Riviera
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nice take on Reims in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676737209

Nice vs Reims

18 February 2023 16:20
1676737176

Nice vs Reims

Foul by Folarin Balogun (Reims).

18 February 2023 16:19
1676736955

Nice vs Reims

Attempt missed. Khéphren Thuram (Nice) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

18 February 2023 16:15
1676736796

Nice vs Reims

Khéphren Thuram (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18 February 2023 16:13
1676736742

Nice vs Reims

Foul by Gaëtan Laborde (Nice).

18 February 2023 16:12
1676736715

Nice vs Reims

Foul by Myziane Maolida (Reims).

18 February 2023 16:11
1676736697

Nice vs Reims

Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 February 2023 16:11
1676736636

Nice vs Reims

Foul by Gaëtan Laborde (Nice).

18 February 2023 16:10
1676736605

Nice vs Reims

Attempt missed. Dante (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

18 February 2023 16:10
1676736567

Nice vs Reims

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Thomas Foket.

18 February 2023 16:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in