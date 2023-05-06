Jump to content

Liveupdated1683394023

Nice vs Rennes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 May 2023 15:00
A general view of the Allianz Riviera
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nice take on Rennes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683394005

Nice vs Rennes

6 May 2023 18:26
1683393104

Nice vs Rennes

6 May 2023 18:11
1683392576

Nice vs Rennes

6 May 2023 18:02
1683392492

Nice vs Rennes

6 May 2023 18:01
1683392455

Nice vs Rennes

6 May 2023 18:00
1683391866

Nice vs Rennes

Match ends, Nice 2, Rennes 1.

6 May 2023 17:51
1683391822

Nice vs Rennes

Second Half ends, Nice 2, Rennes 1.

6 May 2023 17:50
1683391730

Nice vs Rennes

Jérémy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

6 May 2023 17:48
1683391678

Nice vs Rennes

Attempt missed. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrahim Salah.

6 May 2023 17:47
1683391629

Nice vs Rennes

Foul by Lorenz Assignon (Rennes).

6 May 2023 17:47

