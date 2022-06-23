Nick Pope: Newcastle complete signing of ‘exceptional’ England goalkeeper from Burnley

The England goalkeeper has signed on a four-year contract

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 23 June 2022 19:40
Comments
<p>Nick Pope spent six years at Burnley </p>

Nick Pope spent six years at Burnley

(Getty Images)

Newcastle have completed the signing of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley on a four-year deal.

Pope has been one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers during his six-year spell with Burnley and moves for a reported fee of £10m following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The 30-year-old’s form at Turf Moor earned him his first England call-up in 2018 and he was named in the Premier League’s team of the year the following season, when he kept 15 clean sheets.

Newcastle led the race for his signature after Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed and Pope was “delighted“ to get his move.

“Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition but it got over the line really quickly, and I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

Recommended

Pope is likely to take Slovakia international Martin Dubravka’s starting spot at St James’ Park and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hailed an “important” signing for his team.

“Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position,” Howe said.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition. I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in