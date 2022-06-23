Nick Pope: Newcastle complete signing of ‘exceptional’ England goalkeeper from Burnley
The England goalkeeper has signed on a four-year contract
Newcastle have completed the signing of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley on a four-year deal.
Pope has been one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers during his six-year spell with Burnley and moves for a reported fee of £10m following the club’s relegation to the Championship.
The 30-year-old’s form at Turf Moor earned him his first England call-up in 2018 and he was named in the Premier League’s team of the year the following season, when he kept 15 clean sheets.
Newcastle led the race for his signature after Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed and Pope was “delighted“ to get his move.
“Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition but it got over the line really quickly, and I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”
Pope is likely to take Slovakia international Martin Dubravka’s starting spot at St James’ Park and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hailed an “important” signing for his team.
“Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position,” Howe said.
“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition. I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies