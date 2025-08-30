Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich in record loan deal

The Senegal forward is set to leave Chelsea on a deal that could rise to £70m

Flo Clifford
Saturday 30 August 2025 11:30 BST
Jackson has seen himself move down the pecking order at Chelsea after recent arrivals
Jackson has seen himself move down the pecking order at Chelsea after recent arrivals (Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is to join Bayern Munich in a record loan deal ahead of a potential £56.2million transfer.

The Blyes will receive an initial loan fee of £13m and the German champions have a purchase option on the Senegal international worth £56.2m.

The 24-year-old, who has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the high-profile arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, has travelled to Germany to finalise the move.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 for around £32m, scoring 30 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues.

He helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League last season – scoring in the 4-1 final victory over Real Betis – and qualify for the Champions League.

Recommended

But he was not involved in their first two Premier League games of the new campaign, following the arrival of Pedro and Delap, and told the club he wanted to explore other options.

Chelsea’s summer activity continued with the announcement that fellow forward Christopher Nkunku will leave the club on a permanent transfer to AC Milan. He has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A side.

The France international joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2023 in a deal worth £52m, scoring 18 goals in 62 appearances during a spell impacted by injury.

“We thank Christo for his efforts throughout his time at the club and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his career,” read a statement on Chelsea’s website.

Additional reporting by PA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in