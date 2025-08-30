Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich in record loan deal
The Senegal forward is set to leave Chelsea on a deal that could rise to £70m
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is to join Bayern Munich in a record loan deal ahead of a potential £56.2million transfer.
The Blyes will receive an initial loan fee of £13m and the German champions have a purchase option on the Senegal international worth £56.2m.
The 24-year-old, who has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the high-profile arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer, has travelled to Germany to finalise the move.
Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 for around £32m, scoring 30 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues.
He helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League last season – scoring in the 4-1 final victory over Real Betis – and qualify for the Champions League.
But he was not involved in their first two Premier League games of the new campaign, following the arrival of Pedro and Delap, and told the club he wanted to explore other options.
Chelsea’s summer activity continued with the announcement that fellow forward Christopher Nkunku will leave the club on a permanent transfer to AC Milan. He has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A side.
The France international joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2023 in a deal worth £52m, scoring 18 goals in 62 appearances during a spell impacted by injury.
“We thank Christo for his efforts throughout his time at the club and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his career,” read a statement on Chelsea’s website.
Additional reporting by PA