Manchester United agree Napoli loan deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Napoli and Manchester United have agreed a deal for Rasmus Hojlund to join the Serie A champions on loan with a conditional obligation to buy him next summer.

It is up to the Dane, who had said earlier this summer that he wanted to stay at Old Trafford, if he agrees to move to Napoli.

But United have accepted a package that includes a €6m loan fee and a €44m clause to complete a permanent move for the striker.

It could bring an end to Hojlund’s United career, just two years after he joined from Atalanta for £64m, which had the potential to go up to £72m including add-ons.

The 21-year-old has scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for United, but had a 21-game run without finding the net last season.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has signed three attackers this summer, at a cost of more than £200m, in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

And Hojlund has been excluded from United’s matchday squad for all three competitive games so far after being left an unused substitute in the pre-season friendly against Fiorentina, when midfielder Mason Mount started as a false nine.

The Denmark international had attracted interest from AC Milan earlier in the summer but Napoli turned to him after Romelu Lukaku was ruled out for several months.

Hojlund could be one of several departures from Old Trafford in the last days of the transfer window.

United have accepted a £40m offer from Chelsea for Alejandro Garnacho, who wants to go, and agreed a £25m package with Real Betis for Antony, though there is work to do before the Brazilian winger’s move is sealed.