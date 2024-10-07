Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Chelsea are set to discover if striker Nicolas Jackson will be hit with a suspension after appearing to push his hand into the face of Nottingham Forest’s Morato on Sunday.

Players from both teams clashed late on in the heated 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge but Jackson, who had been substituted, could face retrospective action if the Football Association intervenes.

Amid a scrum of several players, Footage captured from the stands showed Jackson extending his right arm towards the face of Morato, before he is held back by Chelsea coaching staff.

open image in gallery Chelsea and Forest players came to blows in the 1-1 draw ( Getty Images )

While the video assistant referee checked the incident and did not recommend disciplinary action from the on-field official, Chris Kavanagh, the FA will could decide otherwise.

Jackson has scored four goals in seven Premier League matches this season and a potential suspension could see him miss the trip to Liverpool after the international break.

Chelsea are also facing the prospect of facing Liverpool without defenders Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, after they both received their fifth booking of the season against Forest.

The Blues are top of the Premier League’s disciplinary standings and have picked up the most bookings of any team this season with 27, three more ahead of Manchester United after seven matches.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said he was happy to see his team “fighting together” and insisted he was not worried his side had a problem with their discipline.

“For sure, there are things that we can control and do better, and probably this is one of the things. But the way they are fighting together, the way they are doing things together, I’m very happy,” he said.