Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been banned for seven months as part of an investigation into illegal betting, the Italian Football Federation has said.

Fagioli has been banned from all footballing activity following the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s office into unauthorised betting on illegal websites.

Reuters reported that Fagioli was given a 12-month ban but five months were suspended after reaching an agreement with the Italian Football Federation.

The 22-year-old has also been fined €12,500 euros and has agreed to a treatment programme for gambling problems.

Fagioli was questioned by police as part of the probe and has reportedly been given more lenient treatment after admitting his offences to the authorities.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo have also been questioned, according to reports.

Both players were removed from the Italy squad this week ahead of Tuesday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier against England at Wembley.

The Italian Football Federation said the decision was taken because Tonali and Zaniolo were “not in the necessary condition” to play.

The Italy manager Luciano Spalletti said both players were “distraught” to leave the camp.