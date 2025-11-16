Nigeria vs DR Congo live: Super Eagles bid to keep World Cup 2026 hopes alive in play-off final
The winner of the CAF play-off final will keep their World Cup hopes alive and go through to the intercontinental play-offs next March
Nigeria and DR Congo look to keep their World Cup dreams alive as they meet for the chance to go through to the intercontinental play-offs next year.
Victor Osimhen and Chidera Juke were the extra-time heroes for Nigeria as the Super Eagles booked a place in the CAF play-off final with a 4-1 win over Gabon on Thursday.
DR Congo then defeated a talented Cameroon side 1-0 in the other semi-final as Chancel Mbemba’s dramatic winner in stoppage time knocked out the five-time African champions.
DR Congo have only played in the World Cup once in 1974, when the country was called Zaire, while Nigeria are looking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2018.
The winners of the CAF play-off final, to be held in the Moroccan capital Rabat, will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, joining the likes of Bolivia and New Caledonia.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s CAF play-off final between Nigeria and DR Congo.
The two sides meet in Morocco to decide which African nation will take the continent’s place in the inter-confederation play-offs, which will pit nations from different continents together for places at the 2026 World Cup.
Nigeria overcame Gabon in the semi-final while DR Congo gained a narrow victory over Cameroon, though both sides will need to be at their best if they are to take another step towards qualification tonight.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
