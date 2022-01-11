Is Nigeria vs Egypt on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture
All you need to know ahead of the opening match
Several Premier League-based players could be in action in Tuesday’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash, which sees Nigeria and Egypt face off.
Mohamed Salah is the biggest draw, but he’s likely to be up against the likes of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho amongst others, in a tussle between two of the competition’s heavyweight nations.
The Group D rivals are among the sides backed to run deep into the tournament, while this meeting might give an early indication of which of them are most capable of winning the big games.
Cameroon and Senegal are among the nations to have started the 2021 Afcon with a win and both Nigeria and Egypt will be keen to follow suit and stake their early claims on the eventual prize.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 4pm GMT on Tuesday 11 January at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adija in Garoua.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
This game will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport iPlayer on compatible devices.
Predicted line-ups
NGA - Okoye, Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Simon, Aribo, Ndidi, Collins, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Musa
EGY - Shenawy, Tawfik, Hegazy, Hamdi, Fotouh, Sulaya, Elneny, Salah, Said, Sherif, Marmoush
Odds to win match
Nigeria 21/10
Draw 2/1
Egypt 9/5
Latest odds to win AFCON
Senegal 7/2
Algeria 9/2
Ivory Coast 7/1
Cameroon 7/1
Egypt 9/1
Morocco 9/1
Nigeria 10/1
Ghana 16/1
Prediction
Too tight to call and it could easily come down to which of the Premier League forwards are most clinical on the day. Nigeria 1-1 Egypt.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies