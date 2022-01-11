Several Premier League-based players could be in action in Tuesday’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash, which sees Nigeria and Egypt face off.

Mohamed Salah is the biggest draw, but he’s likely to be up against the likes of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho amongst others, in a tussle between two of the competition’s heavyweight nations.

The Group D rivals are among the sides backed to run deep into the tournament, while this meeting might give an early indication of which of them are most capable of winning the big games.

Cameroon and Senegal are among the nations to have started the 2021 Afcon with a win and both Nigeria and Egypt will be keen to follow suit and stake their early claims on the eventual prize.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 4pm GMT on Tuesday 11 January at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adija in Garoua.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.

This game will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport iPlayer on compatible devices.

This game will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport iPlayer on compatible devices.

Predicted line-ups

NGA - Okoye, Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Simon, Aribo, Ndidi, Collins, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Musa

EGY - Shenawy, Tawfik, Hegazy, Hamdi, Fotouh, Sulaya, Elneny, Salah, Said, Sherif, Marmoush

Odds to win match

Nigeria 21/10

Draw 2/1

Egypt 9/5

Latest odds to win AFCON

Senegal 7/2

Algeria 9/2

Ivory Coast 7/1

Cameroon 7/1

Egypt 9/1

Morocco 9/1

Nigeria 10/1

Ghana 16/1

Prediction

Too tight to call and it could easily come down to which of the Premier League forwards are most clinical on the day. Nigeria 1-1 Egypt.