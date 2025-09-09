Is Nigeria vs South Africa on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa could deal a definitive blow to Nigeria’s diminishing World Cup qualification hopes when the two nations meet in Bloemfontein.

Bafana Bafana lead Group C and are six points clear of their visitors going into the clash, with Nigeria at ever-increasing peril of missing out on successive tournament finals.

The Super Eagles enter their seventh match of qualifying with 10 points out of a possible 21, having been let down by their string of four draws.

Defeat in South Africa could down Nigeria’s hopes of automatic qualification for good, which would force a drastic turnaround in fortunes in order to book their flight to the United States - one that would need to see them end the campaign as one of the four best runners-up in the African qualifying section.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is South Africa vs Nigeria?

The World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday 9 September at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.

Team news

South Africa will likely be forced into at least two changes after Nyiko Mobbie and Thabo Brendon Moloisane were replaced due to injury against Lesotho. Burnley frontman Lyle Foster scored and assisted in that game and will be expected to keep his place up top.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will be without star striker Victor Osimhen after he hobbled off with a foot injury 32 minutes into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Rwanda. New Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare could start in his stead after scoring the decisive goal in that game.

Predicted line-ups

South Africa XI: Williams; Mdunyelwa, Ndamane, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster.

Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Aina; Onyeka, Ndidi; Iwobi, Simon, Lookman; Arokodare.

Odds

South Africa win 5/3

Draw 19/9

Nigeria win 2/1

