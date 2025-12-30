Nigeria v Uganda live: Latest Afcon updates as Super Eagles look for another win ahead of knockout rounds
The Super Eagles have already secured top spot in Group C as they face Uganda
Nigeria take on Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon as both sides face their final match of the group stage in Morocco.
The Super Eagles enter their final group game having already secured first place in Group C, with the tense 3-2 victory over Tunisia last time out meaning they will face one of the third-placed teams in the round of 16.
Meanwhile, Uganda sit bottom of the group but they hold a slim chance of qualifying, with the potential to even finish second with a win depending on the result of the match between Tanzania and Tunisia.
Nigeria may choose to rotate having already secured top spot, so it remains to be seen whether The Cranes can take advantage and secure an unlikely spot in the round of 16.
Follow the latest updates from the match below:
Elsewhere at the Africa Cup of Nations
Defending champions Ivory Coast were forced to share the spoils with fellow contenders Cameroon as a thrilling clash of Africa Cup of Nations heavyweights lived up to expectations.
After neither side could convert their chances before half-time, Manchester United winger Amad Diallo broke the deadlock in brilliant fashion as he curled his effort into the top corner in the 51st minute.
Ivory Coast's advantage would last just five minutes, however, with Junior Tchamadeu's effort taking a wicked deflection off Ghislain Konan to fortuitously fly beyond Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana and level things for Cameroon.
Both sides pushed for a winner, with Bryan Mbeumo coming close with a free-kick, but it ended all square to keep things precariously open in Group F going into the final round of fixtures.
Elsewhere at the Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa survived a scare from Zimbabwe to seal their place in the 2025 Afcon knockout stages, joining Group B winners Egypt following a thrilling climax.
Bafana Bafana dominated the early stages and took a seventh-minute lead through Tshepang Moremi’s deflected strike, only for a stunning individual effort from Tawanda Maswanhise to draw Zimbabwe level.
A defensive catastrophe allowed Burnley striker Lyle Foster to re-establish South Africa’s lead before defender Aubrey Modiba fell victim to a freak own goal, once again cancelling out their lead.
But after Marvelous Nakamba’s mindless handball in the box gifted South Africa another chance to go ahead, Oswin Appollis converted from the spot to ultimately prove the difference, securing safe passage for Hugo Broos’ side.
Egypt, who had already qualified for the last 16, rested the likes of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush for their group finale with Angola, one which ended in a goalless draw.
Before then
Ademola Lookman scored a superb second-half winner as Nigeria earned a nervy Africa Cup of Nations victory over Tanzania in their Group C opener.
Getting over the line in the pouring rain, it positive start for the tournament runners-up from two years ago, but one that was not without moments of alarm.
Nigeria were more dominant than the scoreline suggests in terms of possession and chances, but they failed to finish off the contest and were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal by their east African opponents.
Last time out
Nigeria put on an impressive display of attacking prowess but had to hang on for a narrow 3–2 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, becoming the second team to secure a place in the last 16.
Victor Osimhen opened the scoring a minute before halftime, with captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman adding two more goals after the break.
Tunisia mounted a late comeback through goals from defenders Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi, setting up a frenetic finish.
It was Nigeria’s second win in Group C and confirms they will top the standings, even with one group-stage match still to play.
Hello and welcome
