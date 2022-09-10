Why are there no Premier League matches on today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A sporting weekend is rarely complete on these shores without football being front and centre of people’s attentions, but this time around the national sport is conspicuous by its absence.

While golf, cricket and rugby are among those still being played, including the England cricket team in the third Test against South Africa, not a single football fixture will be on in men’s, women’s, grassroots or junior leagues.

The late decision and short notice to postpone games has come at a cost to local businesses and the casual workforce around games.

Although, Premier League clubs have donated food earmarked for this weekend to local foodbanks and other community initiatives.

Here’s everything you need to know about why there’s no action this weekend.

Why is there no football this weekend?

Despite the DCMS saying there was no obligation to do so, the Premier League, English Football League, FA and WSL - plus their Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish counterparts - have all opted to postpone football fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Given other sports have decided to continue playing and show their own tributes to the late Queen inside full stadiums and arenas, it is not a choice which has gone down universally well.

The Football Supporters’ Association lamented the loss of opportunity for football fans to show respect in the same way and there is also confusion and annoyance that grassroots and junior fixtures are also subject to the same call-offs.

It is unlikely that the rearranged fixtures will be played before the new year due to the packed schedule and the World Cup.

What about in midweek?

On Tuesday and Wednesday the top sides will be in action across the Champions League, while Thursday sees the Europa League and Europa Conference League in which British sides also take place. A total of five British clubs will be playing at home across these fixtures.

While there is always the possibility of late call-offs, there has been no communication of any change to the current fixture list in these competitions.

Meanwhile, the Independent understands that a full round of midweek EFL fixtures - covering the Championship and Leagues One and Two - are set to go ahead, barring any case-by-case changes of plan based on policing and resources.

What happens next weekend before the funeral?

There is no confirmed date yet for the royal funeral, which may impact further on other sporting and social events.

The relevant football bodies, the UK government and other organisations remain in discussions about next weekend.

However, at present every football game in the Premier League and beyond is scheduled to go ahead as planned on the weekend, starting with two Friday night matches (Aston Villa vs Southampton and Nottingham Forest vs Fulham) and following on with three on Saturday and four on Sunday. The exception is Brighton’s home match against Crystal Palace, which had already been postponed due to the rail strike.

Further updates will be shared across the Independent’s sports pages when confirmed by league authorities.