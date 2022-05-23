Noel Gallagher has revealed that he required stitches after an inadvertent clash of heads with Ruben Dias’ father while celebrating Manchester City’s Premier League title.

The Oasis songwriter is a lifelong fan of the club, and was at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side sealed the title with a 3-2 comeback victory against Aston Villa.

Gallagher, however, was unable to watch the final moments of the game after being forced to seek medical attention after Ilkay Gundogan’s winner.

The guitarist explained to talkSPORT: “As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam in the stadium.

“Where we sit, Ruben Dias’ family are a couple of boxes up. I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone’s lifting him up.

“I turn around, Ruben Dias’ dad runs straight into me, headbutts me, I’m on the floor, covered in blood. I don’t see the last two minutes, I’ve got to get taken down by St John’s Ambulance to get stitched up.”

Gallagher has previously admitted he “cried like a baby” when Manchester City secured their first league title for 44 years in 2012.

The club have since won five more Premier League crowns, four of which have come under the management of Guardiola, who was left curious as to what had happened to Gallagher after the pair bumped into one another in the aftermath of the celebrations.

“I’ve got stitches in my top lip, two black eyes,” Gallagher continued. “As I’m going down the corridor, Pep is running up crying and we hug each other. He says, ‘What’s up with your face?’ And I said, ‘Go and be with your players!’”

According to Gallagher, Dias’ father escaped their collision unscathed.

“If you saw me today, I look like I’ve just arrived home from the eighties at Elland Road, I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable.

“Lots of City fans are asking me what happened and I’m just saying, ‘You’ll never guess’. There’s not a mark on him [Dias’ dad]. He’s a big bear of a man. He almost knocked my teeth out.”