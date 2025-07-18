Noni Madueke bids farewell to Chelsea after completing Arsenal move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Noni Madueke has said his goodbyes to Chelsea after completing a £48m summer transfer to London rivals Arsenal.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Blues from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 and played 92 times for Chelsea scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.

He won the Conference League with Chelsea last season and also featured in their successful Club World Cup campaign in June.

The winger, who has signed a five-year deal with the Gunners which runs to June 2030, thanked his former teammates and manager before claiming he leaves Chelsea with ‘love and admiration’.

Madueke wrote on Instagram: “Dear Chelsea Football Club,

“I want to thank you for the last 3 or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys. We achieved so much this season and I honestly wish you guys nothing but the best.

“To Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories.

“Love NM11.”

As part of their announcement revealing Madueke as a new signing, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, explained why the club wanted to bring him to the Emirates.

"We're all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke to the team,” he said. “Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League.

“At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni’s performances up close in recent seasons, we’re really excited he is joining us.

“Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away. His arrival will really improve our squad - we’re all thrilled to have him here. From all of us, welcome Noni and welcome to your family.”