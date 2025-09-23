Noni Madueke faces lengthy spell out in latest Arsenal injury blow
Madueke has made a bright start to his Arsenal career but was replaced at half time in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City
Arsenal winger Noni Madueke could miss up to “two months” on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.
Madueke, who has made a bright start to his Arsenal career since arriving from Chelsea, was replaced by Bukayo Saka at half time and underwent scans on Monday.
The 23-year-old could be out for around two months, according to a report in The Athletic. Mikel Arteta, who did not specify the nature of Madueke’s injury following the City game, will give a further update later ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.
Madueke’s injury adds to the absence of Kai Havertz, who picked up a knee injury before the start of the season, while captain Martin Odegaard missed the draw against City due to a shoulder injury.
Saka returned from a hamstring injury to replace Madueke against City and could be in line to start in Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League - although the Gunners will need to be careful with his fitness.
Madueke, however, is set to miss Champions League games against Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid, with Arsenal also facing matches against West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
The winger is also likely to miss the next England camp after impressing under Thomas Tuchel and scoring in the 5-0 win over Serbia in World Cup qualifying earlier this month.
