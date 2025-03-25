North Macedonia v Wales LIVE: Craig Bellamy’s team aim for successive wins in World Cup qualifying
The Dragons defeated Kazakhstan last Saturday to kick off their qualifying campaign with a win
Wales travel to North Macedonia for their next qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup having successfully overcome Kazakhstan 3-1 in Cardiff last Saturday.
Craig Bellamy’s men had to fight through a tricky outing which saw the visitors equalise from the penalty spot after Daniel James had sent Wales ahead in the first half. The nerves were settled lass than two minutes into the second half as Ben Davies nodded in a second Welsh goal before substitute Rabbi Matondo secured the points late in the game.
Wales are unbeaten in their last seven matches including a successful Nations League campaign where they finished top of their League B group.
However, North Macedonia currently sit top of World Cup qualifying Group J having beaten Liechtenstein 3-0 last time out and they’ll be stubborn opponents with home advantage.
Follow all the updates and action from tonight’s match with our live blog below:
Confirmed Wales lineup
Wales XI: Darlow; Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies, Williams; Sheehan, J. James; Thomas, Broadhead, D. James; Johnson.
Subs: Ward, A. Davies, Cabango, Allen, Lawrence, Matondo, Brooks, Moore, Roberts, Cullen, Koumas, Harris.
Predicted lineups
We’re just a few minutes out from team news, so here are our predicted lineups...
North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski; Dimoski, Zajkov, Musliu, Alioski; Elmas, Bardhi, Alimi, Churlinov; Trajkovski, Miovski.
Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, Cullen; Thomas, Brooks, James; Johnson.
North Macedonia team news
Luka Stankovski was handed his first international call-up for North Macedonia ahead of these two qualifying fixtures, and will hope to press for a debut having been an unused substitute against Liechtenstein.
Strike partners Bojan Miovski and Aleksandar Trajkovski both scored on Saturday and are set to continue up front.
Wales team news
Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Ethan Ampadu were among the Welsh absentees from the squad named for this international period.
Beyond injuries, Craig Bellamy is likely to stick with a relatively settled side against North Macedonia.
Is North Macedonia v Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
When is North Macedonia vs Wales?
North Macedonia vs Wales is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 25 March at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Three and BBC One Wales, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
North Macedonia in mourning after tragic nightclub fire
Tonight’s World Cup qualifier takes place as the North Macedonian people continue to mourn after a devastating nightclub fire claimed 59 lives in the Balkan state on Saturday.
North Macedonia will be playing their first home fixture on Tuesday since the tragedy in Kocani – 101 kilometres south-east of the capital Skopje – left another 155 injured from burns, smoke inhalation and being trampled amid a bid to escape towards the building’s single exit.
The Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM) has lined up various way to pay respect to those that lost their lives on March 16, including both teams wearing black armbands.
Craig Bellamy hopes tonight’s meeting between North Macedonia and Wales provides some comfort for the bereaved.
Bellamy hopes Wales’ tie with North Macedonia brings some comfort after tragedy
North Macedonia vs Wales LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Wales travel to Skopje for their World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia.
Wales will look to continue their unbeaten run under Craig Bellamy, with the former Liverpool and Manchester City winger yet to taste defeat since being appointed manager last July.
They take on North Macedonia, who opened their qualifying campaign with a solid win against Liechtenstein and top Group J, though presumed favourites Belgium are yet to play.
All the build-up and match action, right here.
