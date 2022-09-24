Northern Ireland vs Kosovo live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
A crucial Nations League match as Ian Baraclough’s side look for their first win
Northern Ireland return to international action on Saturday as they host Kosovo in the Nations League in a Group C2 encounter.
Ian Baraclough and his team are third with two points from four games so far, with Kosovo one place and four points better off.
Victory here would therefore ease the pressure on the manager who is on a current run of two wins in 11 games, one of which was a friendly against Luxembourg.
Northern Ireland have never won a Nations League fixture in 14 attempts since its introduction in 2018.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When do Northern Ireland play Kosovo?
The game is scheduled to kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 24 September at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Where can I watch the match?
This fixture will be screened live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream tha game via the Premier Player app or desktop website.
What is the team news?
Ian Baraclough has named six players in his squad who have four caps or fewer, including uncapped Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer. Centre-back Jonny Evans will win his 99th international cap if he features, but the experienced quartet of Conor Washington, Stuart Dallas, Niall McGinn and Craig Cathcart are all out of the squad.
Kosovo have Milot Rashica, Vedat Muriqi and Amir Rrahmani among their notable inclusions but Valon Berisha is left out, Mergim Vojvoda has pulled out injured and Uran Bislimi has rejected the call-up for his first cap.
Predicted Northern Ireland line-up
NIR XI: Peacock-Farrell, Bradley, Evans, McNair, Brown, Davis, McMenamin, Saville, McCann, D Charles, Lafferty
Odds
Northern Ireland 4/3
Draw 9/4
Kosovo 28/11
Prediction
Ian Baraclough to finally end his winless streak in this competition and see the hosts pick up a much-needed victory. Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo.
