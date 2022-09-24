Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Northern Ireland are still looking for their first-ever victory in the Uefa Nations League and their latest chance will come against Kosovo in Belfast on Saturday.

Alongside a much-needed triumph to snap that 14-game streak in the competition, three points would go a long way towards helping the nation avoid relegation to Group D - they are currently level on points with bottom nation Cyprus.

The fourth-placed side will go into the relegation play-outs, with Lithuania, Belarus and Gibraltar currently the other sides in those spots from Group C’s four leagues.

The match should see Jonny Evans win his 99th cap; his century could therefore be brought up against Greece next time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When do Northern Ireland play Kosovo?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 24 September at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Where can I watch the match?

This fixture will be screened live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream tha game via the Premier Player app or desktop website.

What is the team news?

Ian Baraclough has named six players in his squad who have four caps or fewer, including uncapped Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer. Centre-back Jonny Evans will win his 99th international cap if he features, but the experienced quartet of Conor Washington, Stuart Dallas, Niall McGinn and Craig Cathcart are all out of the squad.

Kosovo have Milot Rashica, Vedat Muriqi and Amir Rrahmani among their notable inclusions but Valon Berisha is left out, Mergim Vojvoda has pulled out injured and Uran Bislimi has rejected the call-up for his first cap.

Predicted Northern Ireland line-up

NIR XI: Peacock-Farrell, Bradley, Evans, McNair, Brown, Davis, McMenamin, Saville, McCann, D Charles, Lafferty

Odds

Northern Ireland 4/3

Draw 9/4

Kosovo 28/11

Prediction

Ian Baraclough to finally end his winless streak in this competition and see the hosts pick up a much-needed victory. Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo.