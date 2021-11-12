Northern Ireland host Lithuania this evening as the qualifying process for the 2022 World Cup nears its conclusion.

Northern Ireland sit fourth in Europe’s Group C, their five points keeping them two clear of fifth-placed Lithuania ahead of this meeting.

Neither Ian Baraclough’s side nor rock-bottom Lithuania can qualify for next year’s world championship in Qatar, so all that is on the line tonight is pride.

When the teams met in early September, Northern Ireland emerged 4-1 winners away from home, so they will be fairly confident ahead of this evening’s clash in Belfast.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Northern Ireland’s Daniel Ballard is an injury doubt, though the defender’s ongoing knee issue is the only real concern for Baraclough ahead of this tie.

Predicted line-ups

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Evans, Ballard; Bradley, McCann, Davis, Dallas, Lewis; Magennis, Washington.

Lithuania: Setkus; Vaitkunas, Satkus, Girdvainis, Barauskas; Dapkus, Megelaitis; Novikovas, Chernykh, Lasickas; Dubickas.

Odds

Northern Ireland: 1/2

Draw: 18/5

Lithuania: 8/1

Prediction

Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania.