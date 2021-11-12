Northern Ireland welcome Lithuania to Belfast tonight as the qualifying process for the 2022 World Cup nears its conclusion.

Northern Ireland are fourth in Europe’s Group C with five points, two clear of fifth-placed Lithuania ahead of this tie.

Neither Ian Baraclough’s team nor bottom Lithuania can reach next year’s world championship in Qatar, so all that is on the line this evening is pride.

When the sides met in early September, Northern Ireland were 4-1 away winners, so they will be fairly confident ahead of this evening’s clash at Windsor Park.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Northern Ireland’s Daniel Ballard is an injury doubt, though the defender’s ongoing knee issue is the only real concern for Baraclough ahead of this match.

Predicted line-ups

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Evans, Ballard; Bradley, McCann, Davis, Dallas, Lewis; Magennis, Washington.

Lithuania: Setkus; Vaitkunas, Satkus, Girdvainis, Barauskas; Dapkus, Megelaitis; Novikovas, Chernykh, Lasickas; Dubickas.

Odds

Northern Ireland: 1/2

Draw: 18/5

Lithuania: 8/1

Prediction

Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania.