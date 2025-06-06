Is Norway vs Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy’s quest to qualify for a first World Cup in 12 years begins in Oslo as they face Norway in their opening qualifier.

The Azzurri have missed out on back-to-back finals and must pip their hosts to top spot in Group I if they want automatic qualification for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

However, Norway are already six points to the good in their group, having won their opening two games against Israel and Moldova.

The Nordic nation have their own World Cup dream to chase, feeling that with a squad powered by the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, they have what it takes to compete in their first World Cup in 1998.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Norway vs Italy?

The World Cup qualifier between Norway and Italy kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 6 June at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

How can I watch it?

Viewers can watch the Nations League match live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

All of Norway’s main men are available with the test of Italy, with the likes of Haaland, Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth all expected to feature.

Italy, meanwhile, have comparatively more selection headaches to deal with. Inter Milan veteran defender Francesco Acerbi has turned down a recall due to a lack of respect from Luciano Spalletti, who earlier this year made comments about his age. Manuel Locatelli is also absent with an ankle injury, while Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Buongiorno and Matteo Gabbia are all unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

Norway XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Ajer, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg, Schjelderup; Sorloth, Haaland

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori, Kean

Odds

Norway win 7-4

Draw 5-2

Italy win 13/8

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.