Is Slovakia v Northern Ireland on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free
Everything you need to know ahead of the qualifier
Northern Ireland head to Slovakia for a crunch World Cup qualifier and with their hopes of claiming a play-off place still alive.
A 1-0 defeat at home to Germany last month leaves Northern Ireland three points behind the group leaders and Slovakia.
With Germany facing Luxembourg, Northern Ireland realistically need to beat Slovakia to have any chance of topping the group.
But as Northern Ireland finish their campaign at home to Luxembourg and Germany host Slovakia, a draw tonight would boost the odds of a top-two finish. Northern Ireland could also enter the play-offs thanks to their performance in the Nations League last year.
Northern Ireland beat Slovakia 2-0 last month, although tonight’s opponents defeated Germany in Bratislava earlier in the campaign.
When is Slovakia v Northern Ireland?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 14 November in Kosice.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC Two or on the BBC iPlayer.
What is the Northern Ireland team news?
Northern Ireland will be without key midfielders Shea Charles and Ali McCann and defender Brodie Spencer for both games, while Ethan Galbraith is suspended for the visit to Slovakia. All four players featured in the match against Germany last month - but Conor Bradley returns from suspension.
Possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Ballard, McNair; Bradley, Marshall, Donley, Price, Devenny; Magennis, Reid
