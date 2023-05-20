Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With their title hopes now all but gone, Arsenal will still be looking to finish the Premier League season with a flourish as they face Nottingham Forest in their penultimate fixture.

The defeat to Brighton means Mikel Arteta’s side know that one more Manchester City win will be enough to end their chase for the title.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are still in need of points to make sure of their safety.

Steve Cooper’s squad start the weekend three points and two places clear of Leeds in 18th - they play Crystal Palace on the final day.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 20 May at the City Ground in Nottingham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Steve Cooper will be fretting over Danilo’s fitness, with the midfielder a doubt after coming off with an issue against Chelsea. Having utilised a three-at-the-back formation to combat Frank Lampard’s side, it may be that Cooper opts for a four defensively, which would accommodate a return for Brennan Johnson.

Arsenal have suffered another late-season injury blow with Gabriel Martinelli ruled out with an ankle injury. The forward limped off against Brighton and joins William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko - who are both expected to miss the club’s last two fixtures - on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Aurier, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Yates, Mangala, Danilo; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Jesus.

Odds

Nottingham Forest win 23/5

Draw 18/5

Arsenal win 3/5

Prediction

Arsenal keep at least some pressure on Manchester City with an away win. Nottingham Forest 1-3 Arsenal