Is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest face Arsenal at the City Ground tonight as second takes on third in the Premier League.

The Gunners remain the main threat to Liverpool at the top of the table, though Mikel Arteta’s side trail the Reds by 11 points with 12 games left to play.

And tonight they face a Nottingham Forest side that have been the league’s surprise package so far, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men currently sitting six points behind Arsenal in third.

While the title is off the cards for Forest, three points today would help cement a position in the top four as the club hunt a return to the European Cup, with a win helping them to stay at least three points ahead of Manchester City in fourth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal?

The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 February at the City Ground in Nottingham.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online or on the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

For Arsenal, Miles Lewis-Skelly will miss this match as he serves the first match of his suspension for a red card against West Ham.

There was concern surrounding Ethan Nwaneri when he was taken off against West Ham, though Arteta later said that he thought it was “just fatigue”.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are both nearing a return, with the Brazilian slightly ahead in his recovery.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain the long-term absentees.

For Forest, there were no new concerns after the loss to Newcastle, with Taiwo Awoniyi having returned. Carlos Miguel is currently the only long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard.

Odds

Nottingham Forest win - 3/1

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal win - 9/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Despite Arsenal’s recent woes in front of goal, Forest’s loss to Newcastle demonstrates that they can leak goals. If Arsenal’s defence can remain firm, they should have enough to return to the capital with three points.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.