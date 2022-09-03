Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Nottingham Forest recalled Jesse Lingard and Steve Cook to their side for the visit of Bournemouth. The duo did not feature in the 6-0 defeat to Manchester City in midweek but replace Remo Freuler and Lewis O'Brien in Steve Cooper's starting line-up. Managerless Bournemouth were unchanged from their midweek draw with Wolves, with new signing Dale Stephens on the bench.
Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Yates, Kouyate, Lingard, Johnson, Gibbs-White. Subs: Boly, Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, Hennessey, O’Brien, Toffolo, Freuler, Dennis.
Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Solanke. Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Dembele, Moore, Senesi, Anthony.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Kouyate is back on the pitch after receiving treatment from the physios.
Kouyate is receiving treatment on the pitch for an injury.
Both teams are struggling to find the right quality in the final third to create a good chance. Zemura tries to find Billing with a cross but it is overhit.
Bournemouth have found their feet in this game and are beginning to control more of the ball. The home crowd notice this and increase the volume in the stadium.
Gibbs-White's corner fails to beat the first man and is cleared out to Williams, who fires his long shot over the bar.
Bournemouth have a good spell of possession on the edge of the Forest box but they cannot manage to work a shot. The home side manage to create a counter attack from this and win a corner.
Bournemouth have had fewer shots (26), fewer shots on target (9), and a lower expected goals tally (1.75) than any other side in the Premier League this season.
Lerma drives forward with the ball down the left side of the pitch and he pulls it back to Zemura who crosses to the back post, but no one is there to meet it.
