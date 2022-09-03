Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1662215173

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:26
Comments
Forest showing great ambition - Pep

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Nottingham Forest recalled Jesse Lingard and Steve Cook to their side for the visit of Bournemouth. The duo did not feature in the 6-0 defeat to Manchester City in midweek but replace Remo Freuler and Lewis O'Brien in Steve Cooper's starting line-up. Managerless Bournemouth were unchanged from their midweek draw with Wolves, with new signing Dale Stephens on the bench.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Yates, Kouyate, Lingard, Johnson, Gibbs-White. Subs: Boly, Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, Hennessey, O’Brien, Toffolo, Freuler, Dennis.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Solanke. Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Dembele, Moore, Senesi, Anthony.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1662215134

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Kouyate is back on the pitch after receiving treatment from the physios.

3 September 2022 15:25
1662215070

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Kouyate is receiving treatment on the pitch for an injury.

3 September 2022 15:24
1662215036

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Both teams are struggling to find the right quality in the final third to create a good chance. Zemura tries to find Billing with a cross but it is overhit.

3 September 2022 15:23
1662214892

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have found their feet in this game and are beginning to control more of the ball. The home crowd notice this and increase the volume in the stadium.

3 September 2022 15:21
1662214884

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

3 September 2022 15:21
1662214738

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Gibbs-White's corner fails to beat the first man and is cleared out to Williams, who fires his long shot over the bar.

3 September 2022 15:18
1662214702

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have a good spell of possession on the edge of the Forest box but they cannot manage to work a shot. The home side manage to create a counter attack from this and win a corner.

3 September 2022 15:18
1662214576

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have had fewer shots (26), fewer shots on target (9), and a lower expected goals tally (1.75) than any other side in the Premier League this season.

3 September 2022 15:16
1662214538

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Lerma drives forward with the ball down the left side of the pitch and he pulls it back to Zemura who crosses to the back post, but no one is there to meet it.

3 September 2022 15:15
1662214475

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

3 September 2022 15:14

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in