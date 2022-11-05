Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The first shot of the match comes from Johnson. He receives the ball on the right of the box but drills a shot into the gloves of Raya who makes a simple save to his right.
Brentford move into Forest's half of the pitch. Henry overlaps Lewis-Potter and puts a low cross into the box but the ball is cleared away by McKenna.
Brentford get this Premier League match underway.
This is the first ever top flight meeting between Forest and Brentford. Forest have won three of their last five against them, though were winless in both games the last time the sides met in the 2020-21 Championship campaign (D1 L1).
As for Brentford, Frank makes two alterations to the team that drew with Wolves. At right-back, Roerslev comes in for Kristoffer Ajer who is not in the squad. The away side are also missing Ivan Toney after the striker collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the previous match. As a result, his spot in the attack is taken by Lewis-Potter.
