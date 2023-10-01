Jump to content

Liveupdated1696164544

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 October 2023 13:00
Comments
The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club
1696164462

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley.

1 October 2023 13:47
1696164370

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Keane Lewis-Potter.

1 October 2023 13:46
1696164187

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Joe Worrall, Cheikhou Kouyate, Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Andrey Santos, Harry Toffolo, Divock Origi, Gonzalo Montiel.

1 October 2023 13:43
1696164103

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo; Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare; Anthony Elanga, Nicolas Dominguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Taiwo Awoniyi.

1 October 2023 13:41
1696163980

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Brentford, meanwhile, are in the midst of a worrying slump after making an encouraging start to 2023-24. Thomas Frank's men are winless in four league matches, losing their last two against Newcastle United and Everton. Is the absence of suspended striker Ivan Toney starting to tell, or are the Bees simply going through a small blip?

1 October 2023 13:39
1696163867

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a promising start to their second season back in the Premier League, taking seven points from their first six matches despite playing several tough fixtures, though they were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Manchester City last time out. Steve Cooper's men are yet to lose a league game at the City Ground this term, after their superb home form kept them in the top flight last campaign. Will they continue to make this stadium a fortress?

1 October 2023 13:37
1696163445

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Nottingham Forest host Brentford!

1 October 2023 13:30
1696161608

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

1 October 2023 13:00
1696161606

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

1 October 2023 13:00

