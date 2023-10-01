Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The City Ground
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley.
BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Keane Lewis-Potter.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Joe Worrall, Cheikhou Kouyate, Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Andrey Santos, Harry Toffolo, Divock Origi, Gonzalo Montiel.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo; Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare; Anthony Elanga, Nicolas Dominguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Taiwo Awoniyi.
Brentford, meanwhile, are in the midst of a worrying slump after making an encouraging start to 2023-24. Thomas Frank's men are winless in four league matches, losing their last two against Newcastle United and Everton. Is the absence of suspended striker Ivan Toney starting to tell, or are the Bees simply going through a small blip?
Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a promising start to their second season back in the Premier League, taking seven points from their first six matches despite playing several tough fixtures, though they were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Manchester City last time out. Steve Cooper's men are yet to lose a league game at the City Ground this term, after their superb home form kept them in the top flight last campaign. Will they continue to make this stadium a fortress?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Nottingham Forest host Brentford!
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
